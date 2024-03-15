The Macleay Argus
Riders raise money for Westpac Rescue Helicopter services with mountain bike event

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Riders raising money for Westpac Helicopter services on the Mid North Coast. Picture supplied.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's premier mountain bike event, Wests' Ride To Fly, runs from 13 to 17 March, with over 20 riders participating and raising funds for the service along the way.

