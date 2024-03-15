Riders raise money for Westpac Rescue Helicopter services with mountain bike event

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's premier mountain bike event, Wests' Ride To Fly, runs from 13 to 17 March, with over 20 riders participating and raising funds for the service along the way.
The mountain bike ride will cover over 300km over the five-day event through Mid North Coast National Parks as well as road sections.
The ride includes a full support crew including safety vehicles, bike trailers, catering crew and a very experienced team of riders to guide and assist participants.
The ride commenced on March 13 at Jacks Ridge Mountain Bike Park with over 60km of single tracks.
On March 14, riders moved to the western loop ride and The Pub with no Beer at Taylors Arm, encountering plenty of back roads, gravel and tarmac, stopping at the iconic Australian landmark.
On Friday, March 15, the Southern loop ride included the annual King and Queen of The Mountain; riding through forest and national park before finishing at Yarriabini Lookout.
Riders also visited Macksville Public School to share bike safety tips and insights into the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Saturday 16 , will see the riders take to the trails of the Wedding Bells Mountain Bike Park, a gravity style park north of Coffs Harbour, then onto the Cows with Guns Mountain Bike Park, which is a traditional cross-country park set in rainforest.
The ride culminates on Sunday 17 at the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park, south of Taree.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service operates in partnership with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health, to deliver aeromedical and rescue services to those in need across a state-wide network.
An NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor are on board each AW139 aircraft to provide critical care.
