Aged-care residents get creative for children in need

Aged care residents are getting creative for a good cause.
Coordinated by Kempsey's Men's Shed, Cedar Place is just one of many age-care facilities across the Macleay Valley who have their residents painting toys for children in Africa and the South Pacific.
Cedar Place has been involved in the program for over six months now.
Once a month Dave Smith, who has been making wooden toys since 2015 at the Kempsey Men's Shed, brings a batch to the aged-care facility for residents to paint.
"It's really wonderful how much joy the residents at the aged care facilities get painting the toys, " Mr Smith said.
"They enjoy the work and helping make a toy for a child who might not know where their next meal is coming from."
Once painted, these toys are given to the Anglican Church, who include them in much needed food care packages for families in the South Pacific Islands and East Africa.
"Our residents love painting the wooden planes and helicopters and get much pleasure and satisfaction knowing that they are contributing to such a great program," Joanne Roswell, Cedar Place Recreational Activities Officer said.
The program has seen Kempsey Men's Shed's engage with almost all the aged care facilities in Kempsey.
Bupa Aged Care Kempsey, Macleay Valley House in Frederickton, Parklands Cottage in West Kempsey, with Key Employment coordinating toy painting with children with Down Syndrome.
With the help of the aged care facilities and the Key Employment's assistance, the Kempsey Men's Shed have made thousands of toys which have been delivered to children in need in different parts of the world.
