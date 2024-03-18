The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aged-care residents get creative for children in need

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 20 2024 - 10:44am, first published March 19 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied by NVC Group

Aged care residents are getting creative for a good cause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.