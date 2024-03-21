The Macleay Argus
Cancer treatment closer to home for Kempsey patients

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
President of the Lilli Pilli Ladies Judy Saul and Acting Senior District Manager Cancer Services Matthew Hoffmann with representatives from Mid North Coast Local Health District and the Macleay community at the official launch of a cancer treatment outreach clinic at Kempsey. Picture supplied
Select cancer treatments will be available closer to home for people living in the Kempsey and Macleay region with the commencement of a new outreach clinic at Kempsey District Hospital this week.

