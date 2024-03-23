Affordable accommodation in Kempsey helping young people off the street

YP Space in Kempsey have officially added another three cabins to their Temporary Accommodation, helping with youth homelessness across the Shire.
Ngurra is the name of the recent affordable accommodation service on the old caravan park site on Belgrave Street.
The newest three cabins are ready for occupants from Thursday, 21 March, with a total number of six cabins available for temporary accommodation.
The transitional accommodation option is offered to people who present to community housing as being homeless.
YP Space Mid North Coast Outreach Manager, Deb Tougher, says once the organisation can coordinate a live-in caretaker, the three larger cabins will then be used as medium term accommodation.
"Medium term accommodation will assist young people to get a rental history whilst receiving wrap-around support to ensure successful renting," she said.
The next phase is to complete the amenities block and drop-in centre, scheduled to be completed by December 2024.
"The drop-in will be open after hours to offer young people workshops and a safe place to be after school," Mr Tougher said.
"We conducted an extensive survey with the youth of Kempsey and will use the results to program workshops and activities.
YP Space says it will rely on expert volunteers to run specific programs and a call-out to locals with skills will occur in the second half of the year.
"We will also work to landscape the outdoor space including vegetable gardens, fruit trees, chooks and recreation spaces," Ms Tougher said.
Tenants will have the opportunity to participate in the maintenance and upkeep of the outdoor space with the potential to start up a small market garden enterprise.
YP Space works with people aged 13 to 25 years old. Those wishing to apply to live in the cabins should contact YP Space directly to be connected to a case worker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.