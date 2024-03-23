Gallery: Melanoma March, a step closer to skin cancer prevention

Just in time for low tide, community members gathered at Crescent Head's Killick Beach to walk together, raising funds and awareness of skin cancer every step of the way.
On Saturday, March 23, with a smell of sunscreen in the air, a sea of hats, sunglasses and long-sleeved shirts, individuals and groups of all ages began the walk of two, four or six kilometres along the shoreline.
Parents with prams, kids on bikes and dog owners were a part of the walkers made up of survivors and supporters.
Organiser and Stage III survivor, Renee Darling, was among the marchers, and walking beside her were family members, friends and fellow survivors.
"I am forever grateful for any support received from family, friends, and the community," said Ms Darling.
" It means so much to have people come together to help make a difference and raise vital funds for research.
"I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible support network within my beautiful family and friends, including my specialist, Associate Professor Jonathan Stretch of the MIA.
"I am forever grateful for the care and treatment I continue to receive and to those who have been there for me."
Ms Darling says once you have been touched by cancer, the fear, it never leaves you.
"Nor do the memories of the experience."
Port Macquarie's Jeff Symons, a melanoma survivor, sent Ms Darling a letter of encouragement when he heard about her diagnosis, and on Saturday, he walked with her to continue his support.
In 1986, Mr Symons had a melanoma removed from his left ear, and then six years on, cancer was detected in his lung.
"They took the lower portion of my lung, but I'm still here," he said. "I'm pretty lucky I think."
Mr Symons may have had half an ear and half a lung removed, but his smile remains full.
"In those days, there weren't any drugs or any chemotherapy, it was just a matter of chopping it out and crossing your fingers."
Mr Symons says the Melanoma March is a "special" day, because the effects of sun damage is important to remember.
"I think sometimes we can get a bit blasé about these things."
Mr Symons says the days of laying in the sun for hours without protection has to be over.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.