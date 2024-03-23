The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gallery: Melanoma March, a step closer to skin cancer prevention

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:45pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2024 Melanoma March returned to Crescent Head for the third year. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

Just in time for low tide, community members gathered at Crescent Head's Killick Beach to walk together, raising funds and awareness of skin cancer every step of the way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.