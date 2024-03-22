Local students prove 'Girls and Boys Can Too' in TAFE experience

Local students are shaking up gender roles in the workforce as they engage in non-traditional jobs at the Girls and Boys Can Too event.
Year 10 students from across Port Macquarie and the Macleay Valley attended Port Macquarie TAFE on Friday, March 22, with hopes to explore future occupations.
With around 100 students in attendance, Girls and Boys Can Too looks to open students' minds to more unconventional jobs and connect them to local professionals and teachers.
Brydie McGowan from Kempsey High School believes the event is a great way to introduce potential jobs students may not have considered.
"It opens up a lot of opportunities and different experiences to show people that things aren't for a single gender but for multiple," she said.
Brydie is looking to do something in the trade industry such as becoming a plumber or electrician.
TAFE services manager and event organiser, Maura Luxford said that the day is a great stepping stone for future students surveying their options.
"The experience may be able to shift students' minds and allow them to be more curious," she said.
"It helps bust through stereotypes about what career pathways girls and boys can go down."
Boys had the opportunity to get hands-on experience in subjects such as nursing, fashion, early childhood care.
Whilst girls participated in workshops, including electrotechnology, landscape construction, automotive and engineering.
St Josephs Regional College student, Charlie Maher said having days like this are important.
"I think it is a good opportunity [to let all genders experience different jobs] so we can have more females in the male industry and males in the female industry," Charlie said.
"I aim to go to all the classes open minded to get the most out of all the different topics."
"I want to see how I go with them, because I could be doing any of these things," she said.
Also from St Josephs Regional College, Sophie Bently was excited to have the opportunity to get involved in the subjects.
"I normally just throw myself out there, I don't care what people think, I am that kind of person," Sophie said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.