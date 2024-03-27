The Macleay Argus
Traffic

Risk on roads for Easter weekend; double demerits apply

By Staff Reporters
March 27 2024 - 3:00pm
Expected traffic pinch points for Easter long weekend, 2024. Picture supplied Transport for NSW
With wet weather expected over the Easter break for parts of the state, holidaymakers are reminded the best recipe for a safe and smooth long weekend away is to plan your trip.

