The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Planning underway for accessibility upgrades at Kemspey Station

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 2 2024 - 1:33pm, first published April 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accessibility upgrades for Kempsey Station. Picture, file
Accessibility upgrades for Kempsey Station. Picture, file

Kempsey's train station is one of nine railway stations across regional NSW being looked at for accessibility upgrades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.