Planning underway for accessibility upgrades at Kemspey Station

Kempsey's train station is one of nine railway stations across regional NSW being looked at for accessibility upgrades.
Transport for NSW is investing in design and investigation work at the stations with the end goal to make it easier for passengers to move around the state.
The NSW Government has provided funding under the $800 million Safe Accessible Transport (SAT) program to begin preliminary work at each of the sites.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said this stage of development will see teams carrying out survey and geotechnical work to better understand each of the sites and inform development of concept design.
Stations funded for development include Kempsey, Canberra, Kendall, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Sawtell, Urunga, Wingham and Yass.
The funding recognises the importance of safe and reliable public transport options for all.
"Transport for NSW will also be engaging with key stakeholders, including people with disability, to seek local insights and feedback on indicative designs" said Aitchison.
There will be early engagement with local people with a disability and their carers to inform development of the concept design. This will also be followed by pop-up sessions in each location with the wider community who will be invited to have their say on the proposed works.
The location-specific workshops will start later this year.
Ms Aitchison said the upgrades are to make public transport safer, more inclusive and easier to use for all passengers.
"The tyranny of long distances can be terribly isolating for people with mobility issues and families without a car of their own," Ms Aitchison said.
Transport for NSW has an evidence-based criteria that determines the priority of upgrades which includes: looking at the needs and demographics of passengers, location of nearby hospitals and educational facilities, accessibility alternate transport services, impact of construction and the current and future patronage.
Each upgrade is tailored to meet each community and station's needs. They are to include accessible ramp access, upgraded facilities including accessible toilet, and tactile ground surface indicators to improve safety for people who are vision impaired.
Improvements being considered include improved lighting, CCTV, Wayfinding signage, platform levelling, accessible 'kiss and ride' and drop-offs for people with mobility issues or using prams and luggage.
Transport for NSW said planning work at each of these locations will take about nine to 12 months to complete.
The Kempsey community can keep informed by signing up to a project distribution list will notify them about engagement opportunities and project progress.
More information on the Safe Accessible Transport program is available on the Transport for NSW website.
