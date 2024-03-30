The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Abai released into the wild after successful recovery

By Kempsey Shire Council
March 31 2024 - 4:00am
Abai released into the wild close to where she was found. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council
Kempsey Abai, the koala joey rescued from a vehicle strike on Crescent Head Road in August 2023, has been successfully released into the wild.

