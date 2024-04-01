Question of the week; what is happening to Smith Street footpath?

Pedestrians concerned about trip hazards on Kempsey's Smith Street caused by uneven pavers will soon be able to walk with confidence.
Kempsey Shire Council is upgrading the footpath on the western side of Smith St in the Kempsey CBD.
The 270-metre-long by 4-metre-wide section of existing pavers is being replaced with honed concrete. Honed concrete refers to a level of grinding that produces an even and smooth, matte finish.
The existing pavers will be used to replace broken pavers in the landscaped areas at Forth Street and at the pedestrian crossing.
Maintenance and usage on the eastern side has left the footpath in a condition where staff can extend the life of the existing pavers.
Works will be carried out on weekends, commencing on Saturday 9 April. It is estimated the works will be completed on Sunday 23 June, subject to weather. There will be no work on the weekend of 13 April to accommodate the Youth Laneway Festival.
The work is being conducted section by section across nine 30-metre-long sections starting at Forth St and working down to Belgrave Street.
Construction on each section will require two separate weekends. Concrete will be poured on one weekend. It will be honed on a second weekend at least two weeks later.
These sections will be usable on all other weekends. The entire footpath will be usable on weekdays.
During works, the northbound lane of Smith Street between Belgrave Street and Forth Street will be closed, with traffic management in place.
Pedestrians will be provided alternate routes and every effort will be made to ensure minimum impact.
Council is working with neighbouring shops and is aiming for the works to have limited impact on trading.
There will be additional noise and some inconvenience experienced by nearby residents and businesses during this time due to construction, truck movements and traffic redirection. Staff will take care to protect the mature trees in this area.
This project is entirely grant funded and will primarily be carried out by council staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.