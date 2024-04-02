The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sydney crew join South West Rocks Anglers Association for river clean up

April 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The newly formed South West Rocks Anglers Association (SWRAA) Inc held their first clean up day of the Macleay River on Saturday, March 23. Picture supplied by the South West Rocks Anglers Association
The newly formed South West Rocks Anglers Association (SWRAA) Inc held their first clean up day of the Macleay River on Saturday, March 23. Picture supplied by the South West Rocks Anglers Association

A local anglers association is planning another clean up day of the Macleay River after a recent event unearthed a needle disposal bin, a bag of pigeon feed, a television, a surfboard and plenty of forgotten crab traps.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.