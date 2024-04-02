Sydney crew join South West Rocks Anglers Association for river clean up

A local anglers association is planning another clean up day of the Macleay River after a recent event unearthed a needle disposal bin, a bag of pigeon feed, a television, a surfboard and plenty of forgotten crab traps.
The newly formed South West Rocks Anglers Association (SWRAA) Inc held their first clean up day of the Macleay River on Saturday, March 23.
SWRAA President Damien Ashley estimated that five cubic metres of rubbish was unearthed during the approximately three hour long event.
"We had a really large trailer with side on it that was full," he said.
"It probably weighed a ton...[and] there's still heaps to go."
Since its inception six months ago, SWRAA Inc has had a focus on promoting the concept of stewardship of the Macleay River.
Mr Ashley said that the club was formed after noticing no other fishing clubs seemed to be doing much about the river.
"So instead of whinging, we decided to start our own with a view of improvements in water quality, fish stocks, cleanliness, and educating the public that they've got something that's valuable," he said.
"Just trying to stop the apathy I guess."
The Macleay River does have other groups that organise clean ups of the Macleay River but Mr Ashley said getting a concentrated effort can be difficult.
The SWRAA clean up crew were joined by a NSW Maritime team from Sydney.
The Maritime Incident and Marine Pollution Response Boat helped collect rubbish taken from the river and bring it to shore.
"We knew there was lots of rubbish," Mr Ashley said.
"There's heaps and heaps of old traps and rubbish that professionals...just cut it off and leave it there."
The SWRAA is now planning a second clean up this year in August that will be open to members of the public to join.
A lack of clarity in the water due to rain up river meant that a number of spots were too cloudy to visually find items.
"We still got heaps of rubbish but we know there's a lot more to go," Mr Ashley said.
The SWRAA will be announcing the exact time and date on their social media closer to the planned clean up as they want to tailor a suitable time to allow better access.
In the meantime, the Association hopes that the Macleay River can remain a beloved fishing spot.
"Everyone that's a rate payer or a homeowner has invested interest in the river," Mr Ashley said.
"Even if you can't think past the dollar and cents values- it's why people came up here in droves."
"We want to keep it as beautiful as it was."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.