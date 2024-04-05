The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Tragedy at Trial Bay; shipwrecks and lives lost

By Columnist Phil Lee Oam
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:46pm, first published April 6 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Captain Jack Magee unveils the Woolloomooloo anchor in Monument Park in 1965. File picture: The Macleay Argus
The late Captain Jack Magee unveils the Woolloomooloo anchor in Monument Park in 1965. File picture: The Macleay Argus

160 years ago, a terrible gale hit Trial Bay wrecking two sailing ships and driving another one onto the beach. The loss of three lives on the night of 2 June 1864 is commemorated on the obelisk at Point Briner, to the south of Horseshoe Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.