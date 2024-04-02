The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bush Fire Danger Period is over, hazard reduction begins

By Staff Reporters
April 2 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has a hazard reduction burn program for 2024. Picture supplied Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has a hazard reduction burn program for 2024. Picture supplied Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

The Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) has come to a close with the end of March, with hazard reduction efforts now

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.