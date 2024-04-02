Quiet weekend for Mid North Coast Marine Rescue; record rescues across the state

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state responded to a record number of search and rescue missions over the 2024 Easter long weekend, however the Mid North Coast stayed safe and well-behaved.
Volunteer crews completed 163 search and rescue missions including 54 emergency responses over the four days, safely returning 440 people to shore.
The previous busiest Easter for Marine Rescue NSW was in 2022 when volunteers completed 154 missions.
Trial Bay Marine Rescue received only two requests for assistance.
"I was about to close the base...when I received two requests for assistance within five minutes of each other," Unit Commander Trial Bay Ian Turner said.
"One South, the other North of our unit. Only one resulted in a tow from our Rescue Vessel TB30, both crew and myself (Radio Operator) finally got home by 1900 hrs (7pm)."
Mr Turner said the Easter weekend saw many people on the water in our region.
"We were blessed with good weather and bar conditions, boaties were out in numbers with all going smoothly," he said.
The good conditions were state-wide.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott said favourable weather over the Easter break led to high numbers of boaters hitting the state's waterways.
"The state experienced great weather over the weekend, it was perfect for boating and many people took the opportunity to get out on their boat.
"Our volunteers were extremely busy across Greater Sydney, the Hunter Central Coast and Illawarra regions while in other areas of the state there were fewer incidents with boaters following our safety advice and having an enjoyable day on the water," he said.
Deputy Commissioner Schott said almost a third of responses across NSW over the Easter long weekend were for fuel related issues.
"Running out of fuel can lead to an emergency situation.
"It is important that boaters carry enough fuel for their voyage including some in reserve.
"The rule of three is the safest option, a third for your journey out, a third for your return and a third in reserve to get back safely," he said.
Deputy Commissioner Schott said Marine Rescue NSW volunteers kept watch over more 2,900 vessels which Logged On with service over the Easter break.
"We encourage all boaters to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW every time they hit the water.
"Logging On saves vital time in the event of an emergency and can be done in a minute either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF marine channel 16," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW's Greater Sydney region was the busiest in the state with volunteers completing 77 search and rescue missions, safely returning 220 people to shore.
Volunteers from Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry returned two people and their disabled 14 metre yacht back to harbour after receiving a PAN PAN call at 2:45am on Saturday. The sailors made the call for help after the propeller shaft failed on their vessel 17 nautical miles (31km) southeast of Forster.
Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie also responded to a PAN PAN on Easter Monday after a mast snapped on a sloop with four people on board.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
