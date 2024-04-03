What's biting: thriving offshore fishing with mac tuna, mackerel and marlin

I hope that everyone had a pleasant and relaxing Easter long weekend and took advantage of the fantastic weather to go fishing on the Mid North Coast.
It was wonderful to hear numerous reports of successful catches.
Personally, I spent my weekend at Lake Keepit in, participating in the 'Carp We Don't Keepit' fishing competition.
This unique event involved visitors catching carp in order to win prizes, contributing to the reduction of this pest species. In total, 1750kg of carp were weighed in, with the captured carp being repurposed by a local farmer for fertilisation purposes.
In the Macleay River, notable whiting activity has stood out further upstream in recent days.
For rock fishing enthusiasts, the most promising reports have surfaced from the headlands near the Gaol and Crescent Head. Local reports have shared sightings of cobia, tuna, and the odd kingfish off the rocks.
Offshore fishing prospects are improving, with successful anglers this week reporting impressive hauls of mackerel, mahi mahi, cobia and tuna.
School mulloway have been abundant in the Hastings area, providing local anglers with exciting opportunities to fish with light tackle.
The break walls, bridge pylons, and reef structures have proven to be particularly fruitful fishing spots.
Additionally, flathead have been actively feeding in these same areas, showing a preference for live bait and mullet strips.
Anglers using lures have also experienced success, especially during the run-in tide when water clarity is optimal.
Luderick enthusiasts have had luck around the break walls, using cabbage and green weed flies to catch high-quality fish.
Lastly, crabbing enthusiasts have reported successful catches of mud crabs throughout the week, just in time for a tasty Easter seafood feast.
Along the beaches, there is an abundant amount of bream and tailor present, although the ongoing easterly swell in recent weeks has posed challenges for fishing in more exposed areas.
Heading to the southern end of the Lighthouse, as well as Shelly Beach and Queens Head, can be rewarding fishing locations.
Fishing from the rocks, tailor numbers continue to improve for this season.
Additionally, bream and luderick can be reliably targeted in calmer, protected spots.
When the swell subsides after this weekend, pursuing drummer can become a worthwhile effort, especially in areas with significant washouts.
Last weekend, there was heightened offshore fishing activity in Plomer Bay, with a notable abundance of mac tuna, mackerel, and black marlin successfully captured by both visiting and local anglers.
In the Camden Haven region, significant luderick activity has been observed in the river, particularly along the breakwalls.
Bream catches have been excellent as well with both breakwalls yielding fish weighing around a kilo, notably attracted to mullet strips.
Lake Cathie continues to offer rewarding catches of whiting, flathead, and bream, with optimal outcomes achieved using prawns.
Offshore, an abundant presence of snapper has been noted for the current season, with great catches off Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills in shore reefs, and reports indicating sporadic mackerel hook ups in those same reef areas.
