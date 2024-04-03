The Macleay Argus
Revised Crescent Head Holiday Park concept plan await community feedback

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 4 2024 - 11:42am, first published 9:00am
Proposed additions and adjustments to Crescent Head Holiday Park are now on public exhibition. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council.
The revised Crescent Head Holiday park concept plan is on public exhibition with council asking for feedback from the community.

