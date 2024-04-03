Revised Crescent Head Holiday Park concept plan await community feedback

The revised Crescent Head Holiday park concept plan is on public exhibition with council asking for feedback from the community.
The original Holiday Park concept plan was approved by Kempsey Shire Council in 2021.
The revised plan proposes a mix of one, two and three-bedroom cabins, some with options for disabled access, as well as safari tents, an updated manager's residence and kiosk, and over 130 camping sites.
Peter Allen, Kempsey Shire Council's Group Manager Commercial Business, says that since adopting the original Crescent Head Concept Plan in 2021, the team has been working on more detailed design and investigation, as well as costings and revenue projection on the various projects within the park.
"The revised Concept Plan provides additional design details and proposes some changes, including details on the cabins and safari tents, as well as some extra out of sight cabins," said Mr Allen.
"We are also proposing a new two-storey manager's residence and kiosk, with the height set below the existing double-storey tennis court clubhouse, which will provide an improved visitor experience, as well as helping to attract and retain park managers."
Council manages five Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks within the Shire, which generated over $4,000,000 of revenue in 2022-23, with the Crescent Head Holiday Park contributing approximately 40% of this revenue.
This revenue is paid into Council's Crown Land Reserve, that can only be spent on the maintenance and improvement of Council managed Crown Land Reserves across the Shire.
"Our Holiday Parks have an essential income generating role for the Shire, which is why it is important we invest in our facilities, providing a range of holiday stay options, as well as maximising revenue opportunities," said Mr Allen.
"We also understand the importance to the Crescent Head community of retaining the views of the creek from Reserve Road and the visual amenity of the park."
The proposed Holiday Park plans, if approved, will come to fruition over the next 10 years.
Members of the public are able to make submissions until April 30. Submissions can be made by using the online submission tool or by email to ksc@kempsey.nsw.gov.au, handed into the Customer Service counter at Council Chambers or mailed in the post.
Have your say on the revised Crescent Head Holiday park Master Plan here: ksc.pub/YSM-CHHP
