Paralympian Andrew Edmonson inspires Kempsey students while breaking down barriers

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 4 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:04pm
Para Olympian Andrew Edmonson inspires Kempsey students. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

Students at Kempsey West public School were visited by Paralympian Andrew Edmonson on Wednesday, April 4, who spoke to the children about life as an Australian representative in Wheelchair Rugby, and why it's important to break down misconceptions of people living with disability.

