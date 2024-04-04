Paralympian Andrew Edmonson inspires Kempsey students while breaking down barriers

Students at Kempsey West public School were visited by Paralympian Andrew Edmonson on Wednesday, April 4, who spoke to the children about life as an Australian representative in Wheelchair Rugby, and why it's important to break down misconceptions of people living with disability.
Mr Edmonson, who has lived in Port Macquarie for the past six years, has been part of the Australian team for 10 years, during which time he participated in two Paralympic games.
A video showcasing Wheelchair Rugby was used to give the students a better understanding of what the sport involved, including the fact that it is the only contact sport in the Paralympics.
Mr Edmonson says he is proud to compete in the Paralympics and makes a point of correcting anyone who mistakes him for an Olympian.
"They are two different events," he said. "The main difference is all participants who compete in the Paralympics have a disability."
Mr Edmonson is proud of the inclusiveness of the event with 28 different sports, over 100 types of disabilities, and 2.5 - 3000 people competing in the Paralympics, also noting that Wheelchair Rugby is the only mixed gender sport.
"It breaks down the stigma that girls can't play contact sport," he said.
There are three women currently on the Australian team for Wheelchair Rugby.
Breaking down barriers of disabilities is important to Mr Edmonson, and the reason he is passionate about speaking to young people.
He encouraged the students to ask questions, and to feel confident directing them at a person with disability.
"A lot of people who have a disability, or have acquired a disability, are more than comfortable talking about their disability," Mr Edmonson said.
"Something that is really important to me is to wheel around with my head held up high, with a smile on my face, happy, [because] I am very, very fortunate to be in the situation I am.
"Being in a wheelchair is definitely challenging and has an effect on my life, but having the opportunities that I have to showcase disability and to do everything that I do in my life is something that I'm proud of."
Mr Edmonson hopes to change people's perception of feeling sorry for people with disabilities.
"People with disabilities no matter what it is, it has a huge effect on their life, but it doesn't change who they are and they have great opportunities to be able to get out there tell their story...and encourage other people to do the same."
Mr Edmonson believes Wheelchair Rugby in particular showcases what people with a disability are able to do.
The accident that caused a spinal cord injury for Mr Edmonson happened when he was 14-years-old, and growing up not being able to join his friends playing sport, he was left to feel different.
He has now been playing Wheelchair Rugby for 15 years.
"It changed my life being able to play that sport," he said.
Mr Edmonson has travelled to over 20 different countries with Wheelchair Rugby, which he says "showcases how big the sport is now."
The Australian team Wheelchair Rugby team is currently number one in the world, with United States of America coming up behind the and Japan in the third place.
The Australian team returned from New Zealand just last week where they participated in a tournament to qualify for the next Paralympics coming up in six months time, to be held in Paris, France.
