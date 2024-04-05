Locks of love: Aldavilla student's fourth shave for leukaemia foundation

An Aldavilla Primary School student has raised over a thousand dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation in her fourth time shaving her head for the World's Greatest Shave.
'I'm excited' were the words that Year 4 student Emma Duncan used before participating World's Greatest Shave for her fourth time on Friday, March 29.
Her mother Kate Duncan revealed that Emma's goal was to raise enough money to provide one rural family with a week of accommodation whilst their child receives cancer treatment.
Kate said that Emma wanted to share the experience with her friends and teachers, and thanked the Aldavilla Primary School community for supporting Emma.
Through community support, Emma has been able to raise approximately $1,500.
Jessica Betts from JB's Hair & Beauty took on the task of shaving Emma's locks as the young student's family and friends supported her at the event.
Aldavilla Public School principal Kathryn McNee acknowledged Emma's leadership and commented that Emma is an 'inspiration to everybody.'
Emma said that she was 'itchy' but she felt 'amazing' following the shave.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.