Locks of love: Aldavilla student's fourth shave for leukaemia foundation

By Staff Reporters
April 5 2024 - 3:00pm
Jessica Betts from JB's Hair & Beauty took on the task of shaving Aldavilla Public School student Emma Duncan hair. Picture supplied by Aldavilla Primary School.
An Aldavilla Primary School student has raised over a thousand dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation in her fourth time shaving her head for the World's Greatest Shave.

