The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gladstone woman pockets entire $20 million Thursday Powerball jackpot

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 5 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Gladstone woman who scored $20 million in Thursday night's Powerball draw has confessed she almost didn't put on her ticket of favourite numbers because she hadn't won anything lately.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.