Gladstone woman pockets entire $20 million Thursday Powerball jackpot

A Gladstone woman who scored $20 million in Thursday night's Powerball draw has confessed she almost didn't put on her ticket of favourite numbers because she hadn't won anything lately.
The Mid North Coast resident held the only division one winning entry in Powerball draw 1455 on Thursday, April 4.
She pocketed the entire $20 million jackpot.
" I was going to do away with that ticket because I hadn't been winning anything lately," the woman shared when an official from The Lott made contact with her on Friday morning.
"It's got a couple of birthdays in there but they're just the same numbers I've been playing over and over for a very long time."
She said she still can't believe her luck and originally thought she had won only $20,000. It was her family who told her that she had actually pocketed $20 million.
"I would have been happy with the $20,000 I thought it was," she said.
The woman said she will be using the money to travel and buy a house.
"I've been waiting for one of your calls for years," she told The Lott official.
"I'm just coming to terms with it."
The winning marked 14-game entry was purchased at Gladstone Newsagency & General Store.
Owners Kevin and Robyn McNaught said they were celebrating selling their first multi-million-dollar winning ticket.
"We're feeling upbeat this morning as selling division one prizes does not come along often enough," Kevin said.
"Robyn and I are excited to know we have played a part in changing someone's life."
The store has had two division one wins in two years.
"We last sold a division one winning entry in March 2023, which was a $1 million prize in Monday and Wednesday Lotto," Kevin said.
"But this is the first multi-million-dollar prize we've sold in over 17 years that we have been a lottery outlet."
The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1455 on Thursday, April 4 were 7, 20, 19, 25, 10, 31 and 1. The all-important Powerball number was 11.
Across Australia, there was one division one winning entry.
