The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Hat Head volunteers work to keep legacy alive in 'birthplace of Dune Care'

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 2 2024 - 9:16am, first published May 1 2024 - 5:26pm
Hat Head Dune Care president Liz Watson has had to employ a number of different strategies to keep the legacy of Hat Head Dune Care alive. Picture by Emily Walker
Hat Head Dune Care president Liz Watson has had to employ a number of different strategies to keep the legacy of Hat Head Dune Care alive. Picture by Emily Walker

It was one of the first official Dune Care groups to be created but the Mid North Coast village of Hat Head is having to find new ways to retain members and protect its dunes.

