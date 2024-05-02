Kempsey's Damien Batty selected to represent Australia at DoD Warrior Games

Kempsey's Damien Batty is set to represent Australia at the Department of Defence (DoD) Warrior Games in June.
The event will be held from from June 21-30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.
The DoD Warrior Games, an annual event since 2010, celebrates the resilience and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.
The games aim to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing exposure to adaptive sports.
Batty said he became inspired to apply for the DoD Warrior Games after supporting a friend at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 in Germany.
The 50-year-old said he was overwhelmed when he found out he was selected to compete this year.
"I was thrilled and honoured to be selected amongst a team of so many inspirational competitors," he said.
He will compete in archery, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair rugby.
Batty served in the Australian Army from January 15, 1996, to December 1, 2021, in Army Health Services, with deployments to Bougainville in 1999, Solomon Islands in 2009, and Afghanistan in 2012.
He also supported Operation COVID-19 Assist in 2021 and contributed to the Army Aboriginal Community Assistance Program in remote Northern Territory and far north Queensland.
Batty's journey into adaptive sports began after his retirement from active team participation due to multiple lower limb injuries, PTSD, and other conditions.
He found solace and purpose in adaptive sports, which played a vital role in his recovery and rehabilitation.
"I felt really unmotivated when I left (the army), and you can be your own worst enemy and go along a path of self-destruction, but sport gives you a way out of that," Batty said.
"Sport gives you that sense of purpose back, and the camaraderie and mate-ship that you missed after retiring."
He said sport was important as an outlet for those facing mental or physical health challenges.
"It's about focusing on what you can do rather than on what you can't do," he said. "Sport and physical activities are so important for your mental health."
Batty said having sport accessible to everyone is vital.
"If someone has mental or physical long-term health issues, sport is an amazing outlet for those same reasons; to make friends, be part of a team, and have that sense of motivation and purpose in life."
Batty said he hopes to be selected for the Invictus Games following the DoD Warrior Games.
"That would be a dream come true," he said.
As Batty prepares to represent Australia on the international stage, he thanked the community for supporting him during his journey.
