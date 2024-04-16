The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning for Kempsey, potential large hailstones | April 16

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 16 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied NSW SES
Picture supplied NSW SES

Severe storms are developing between Kempsey and Grafton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.