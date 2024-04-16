Severe thunderstorm warning for Kempsey, potential large hailstones | April 16

Severe storms are developing between Kempsey and Grafton.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds in parts of Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers locations.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds.
Locations which may be affected include Kempsey, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) says during high winds powerlines and trees are known to fall on vehicles and are asking members of the public to park car undercover where possible.
The SES also advises that people should:
Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall. After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
To keep up to date with the latest warnings download the Hazards Near Me app or visit HazardWatch on the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au
If you require assistance for floods and storms call the NSW SES on 132500. If it's an emergency or life-threatening situation call Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.