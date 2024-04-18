The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council
Column

April council meeting wrap

By Kempsey Shire Council
April 19 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
April Ordinary Meeting at Council Chambers, Kempsey. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
April Ordinary Meeting at Council Chambers, Kempsey. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Kempsey Shire Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.