April council meeting wrap

Kempsey Shire Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
The draft Integrated Planning and Reporting (IP&R) suite of financial planning documents were approved for a 28-day public exhibition as required under the Local Government Act 1993.
Significant community engagement is planned during the public exhibition period of these IP&R documents. In addition to actions taken in past years, senior council staff will also be presenting key elements of the IP&R document suite to key community and ratepayer groups.
This agenda item sought to reverse the resolution from the March meeting regarding the investigation by Council into creating a ring road through the Crescent Head Golf Course Crown Land area.
After discussion, the motion was overturned, allowing Council to go back to the original motion which acknowledged the strong community support for the Crescent Head Country Club lease renewal, and supported the decision to call for expressions of interest from members of the public who would like to join the Crescent Head Foreshore Advisory Group.
This Group will advise on plans for the Crescent Head foreshore, excluding the golf course and the operation of the Crescent Head Holiday Park.
A Mayoral Minute was also passed requesting Council extend the notification period for the revised Crescent Head Holiday Park concept plan an extra two weeks, now to conclude on May 30.
A decision made in the March Council meeting about a change in meeting rules for the monthly public forums was reviewed by Councillors in this month's meeting.
The change to the meeting code allowed members of the public to address Councillors on matters not part of the agenda. Councillors voted to revoke the decision, leaving the public forum meeting code of practice as it is.
A Notice of Motion was passed which asked Council to advocate for a 24-hour police presence in South West Rocks, and increased police presence in Crescent Head was presented to Councillors at the April meeting.
