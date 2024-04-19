Welcome, from the (acting) editor's desk

I've worked with production staff - compositors and the like - all flag-flying members of the PKIU (Printing and Kindred Industries Union) and not to be messed with. One of my journalist colleagues, Beth Ryan (later to become Liz Hayes of Sixty Minutes) was helping out at a 'sister paper' The Maitland Mercury in my early days and she caused a strike when she walked onto the production floor. The crew at Taree were a bit less militant. And if the crew were in a magnanimous mood, us journos might have got invited to a counter lunch on a Friday. A beer (or two) with lunch was also the done thing, back in the '70s. I don't recall too many production staff in the office on Friday afternoons... but I may be wrong.