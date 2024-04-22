The bandbox is busy bringing theatre to the Macleay

Kempsey's iconic Bandbox Theatre has been busy bringing live performances back to the Macleay Valley with more shows on the way.
2024 promises to be an exciting time for the Macleay Valley Theatre Company (MVTC), utilising the BandBox for plays, pantomimes and community meetings.
The group, formerly known as the Kempsey Singers, has been the custodian of the Bandbox ever since its members transformed an old band hall in 1971 into what operates today.
"There is such an ambience in the auditorium," President of the MVTC, Greg Taylor said.
Mr Taylor says the Bandbox has the best acoustics on the North Coast.
"We don't need microphones on stage. Dialogue and singing can be heard clearly from the back row," he said. "The seating capacity of 153 creates an air of intimate theatre."
More than 115 shows have been presented for the public by the MVTC.
Earlier this month (April), Melville High School in association with the Australian Theatre for Young People, used the theatre for two days of rehearsal culminating in two performances on the third day of the play 'April Aardvark'.
Mr Taylor is poised to direct the play 'Pygmalion' by George Bernard Shaw coming up in August and is looking for community members to join him on stage.
The play became the basis for the popular musical My Fair Lady. There are 17 roles to be filled with three major, three medium roles, and the rest minor characters.
Auditions will be held in May, on Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9, commencing at 7.00pm.
'Cinderella or What You Will', a pantomime, will be presented by Chris Austin later in the year during November.
"By the time the show is staged, it will have had a twelve month gestation period," Mr Austin said. "Lavish costumes will be utilised and a big show is promised."
The local directors are encouraging the community to support the local theatre and company.
"Come along to enjoy what promises to be two great productions," Mr Taylor said.
Kempsey was chosen as the pilot town in New South Wales for the Ready Communities initiative, with the Bandbox hosting the Creative Industries arm of the program.
The next meeting will be held at the Bandbox on Thursday, May 16 from 5.30 - 7.00pm. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.
For more information on upcoming events, contact Greg Taylor on 0447 644 422.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.