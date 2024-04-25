Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Alex Bannerman named Sportsperson of the Month

Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Alex Bannerman has been recognised as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for April, 2024.
At 14 years old, Alex represented his club at the Port Macquarie Open, the first mid-north coast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament of the year, where he achieved notable success.
Winning gold in his division, Alex's performance stood out, particularly in the semi-finals where he secured victory with one of the fastest submission finishes of the day, completing the feat in under 20 seconds.
Having joined Macleay Valley Martial Arts at the age of 12, Alex has participated in three competitions prior to this event, making this win his first gold medal.
Alex thanked his coaches Glenn Stewart and Alana Lewthwaite for their guidance and support.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in May 2024 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.