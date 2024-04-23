Dune Care back on duty for first working bee of 2024 tackling Bitou Bush

After a rest over the summer months, South West Rocks (SWR) Community Dune Care volunteers are ready to resume their restoration of native bushland in the Macleay Valley.
On Sunday, April 28, the first working bee for 2024 will be held at South Gap Beach in Hat Head National Park (Arakoon) between 9am and 1pm.
Volunteers will provide a morning tea at 11am and a Barbecue and salad lunch at 1pm.
Gap Beach is a secluded beach with a littoral rainforest nestled between two headlands. Dune Care, among other groups, has been busy restoring it to its natural beauty over more than thirty years.
"Gap Beach is a favourite place to work among many of our volunteers," said SWR Community Dune Care president Ian Burnett.
"Long-term locals have seen an incredible difference over the years. We've mostly eradicated Bitou bush, in particular, and the native plants are now thriving and pretty resilient, but we need to check every so often to ensure the invasive weeds never get the upper hand again."
On Sunday, the dune carers plan to concentrate on the area between the southern car park and the beach, following up work done by National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) bush regeneration contractors.
The volunteers will be tackling scattered lantana, cotton bush, coastal morning glory and the purple flowering billy goat weed.
"Big lantana bushes on the hillsides are great for those who feel like a bit of a 'green gym' workout," Mr Burnett said.
"But if you're feeling less energetic, small seedlings and billy goat weed in the flatter areas are perfect."
The award-winning volunteer group is supported by cash grants from the NSW Environmental Trust, and in-kind donations from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kempsey Shire Council.
South West Rocks Community Dune Care covers 16 kilometres of coast from the mouth of the Macleay River round to Smoky Beach, south of Smoky Cape lighthouse, working on public land managed by NSW NPWS, Kempsey Shire Council and NSW Lands Department.
Using a combination of local volunteers, visiting bush regeneration volunteers and professional contractors, SWR Dune Care is on the way to achieving its aim of ridding this part of the coast of Bitou Bush.
NPWS has recently graded the track into South Gap Beach, and it's in good condition.
Access is generally 4WD only, and can be tricky after rain. "If there's lots of rain before Sunday we may need to change the venue at short notice," Mr Burnett said.
SWR Dune Care will post updates on their Facebook page.
On Sunday volunteers are asked to meet at the South Gap car park at 8.45am. Anyone who needs a lift in can meet either at the end of the bitumen on Gap Beach Road at 8.30am, or if it's dry, at the top car park on the Gap Beach South track.
Volunteers need to wear enclosed shoes or boots (not sandals), long pants, long sleeves, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat and take water. Gloves and tools will be provided.
For more information please see Facebook SWRcommunitydunecare. Or contact Alan 0419 012 640 or Ian 0437 217 275.
