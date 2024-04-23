The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dune Care back on duty for first working bee of 2024 tackling Bitou Bush

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a rest over the summer months, South West Rocks (SWR) Community Dune Care volunteers are ready to resume their restoration of native bushland in the Macleay Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.