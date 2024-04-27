Stuarts Point tennis clubhouse ready for action

The long-awaited tennis clubhouse for the Stuarts Point tennis courts is open for action!
An official launch is coming, but locals will be able to access the facilities from today, Friday 12 April, with the keys officially handed over to the Stuarts Point Hall committee.
Court hire is now available night and day - check out the new lights, the courts look fantastic!
If you want a game, head over to the Friendly Grocer, just across the road at 16 Marine Parade, Stuarts Point.
Crown Lands through their Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, and Kempsey Shire Council, co-funded the project which involved the demolition of the former unsafe and derelict club house, replacing it with a new purpose-built clubhouse with upgraded facilities, including a kitchenette, improved stormwater drainage and upgraded court lighting to LED lights to enable night tennis to be played.
The Stuarts Points community played an instrumental role in gaining funding for the tennis club upgrade, with the Stuarts Point Hall Committee and the Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) working overtime advocating for the importance of this project.
