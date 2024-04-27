The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stuarts Point tennis clubhouse ready for action

By Kempsey Shire Council
April 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long-awaited tennis clubhouse for the Stuarts Point tennis courts is open for action!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.