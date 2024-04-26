Anzac Day shows the strength of our community

Every year, the newsroom is in a flurry for Anzac Day.
Ahead of the date, reporters are already planning which dawn service to attend, which marches to follow, and where to position ourselves to get the best photos of attendees.
This year was no different.
Macleay Argus journalist Ellie Chamberlain was awake at the crack of dawn to cover the South West Rocks dawn service and I was able to cover the march and commemorative service held in Kempsey later that day.
Each service was uniquely different to one another but what they all had in common was that members of the community came out in droves to support these local events.
Current and former servicemen and women travel took part in the marches, family members pinned rosemary and medals to their chest in a promise to remember the sacrifice of loved ones and other members of the community attended to show their support for the day.
There was also an incredible amount of people who put in work behind the scenes to make the day possible.
School children came to speak at the service whilst on holiday, local bands woke up early to perform, and local cadets were in uniform to take up their positions.
And we can't possibly forget the hard work and effort of local community groups.
The project was pushed forward by President of The Rotary Club Kempsey West, Judy Beilby, who was supported by Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-branch and Kempsey Shire Council.
It's groups like Rotary and local RSL sub-branches who not only honour the memory of our troops but take initiatives to help ensure returned service personnel can commemorate the day in comfort.
April 25th is a day to commemorate the spirit of the ANZACS but by coincidence, we also get to see our community spirit shine through.
I'm lucky to not only live in a country that so many have sacrificed their lives for but also in a community that dedicates so much work to make sure our troop's memory gets to live on.
Emily Walker
Journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.