Safety tips from Surf Life Savers as flags come down

The patrol season for Surf Life Saving clubs across the state ended on Sunday, April 28. For the next five months, beach-goers will need to take responsibility for their own safety and look out for others.
Kempsey brothers Oliver (7) and Lachie (4) Maguire were on Front Beach at South West Rocks on Sunday, 28 April, 2024 which was the last day of the 2023-2024 volunteer surf patrol season.
Being nearly in the month of May, their parents did not bring clothes for swimming but, on feeling how warm the water was, both boys 'accidentally' fell in. A baby bath temperature 'duckie' showed that the water was 24.6 degrees Celsius.
Their visit to South West Rocks Surf Club corresponded with the 'Lowering of the Flags' by all 129 Surf Life Saving New South Wales (NSW) clubs. The 2024-2025 surf season will open on Saturday, 28 September 2024, which is the first day of the NSW spring school holidays.
During these five months (May to September), there will not be any surf club rostered patrols, meaning that beach goers will need to exercise greater responsibility for their own safety and for the safety of any vulnerable people they have with them. This includes being aware of swimming abilities, understanding the risks associated with winter swimming, and knowing how to recognise and respond to emergencies.
Surf Life Saving Australia has issued a number of suggestions as to how beach swimming safety may be enhanced during the next 150 days by taking precautions, such as those listed below.
Know the Conditions: Before heading to the beach, check the weather forecast and be aware of any potential hazards such as strong currents, rip currents, or high waves.
Download the Surf Life Saving Australia Beachsafe app onto an iOS or android device. The Beachsafe app includes the location, weather, surf conditions and hazards plus the local facilities for all Australian beaches.
Be visible: Swim on a popular beach where passing people can observe you.
Stay within your depth: Only swim in areas where you can comfortably touch the bottom and stay within your depth. Avoid going too far from shore, especially if you're not a strong swimmer.
Always swim with a buddy: This way, you can keep an eye on each other and provide assistance if needed.
Learn rip safety: Rips are the number one hazard on Australian beaches. If you're caught in a rip current, it's crucial not to panic. Swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the current, then swim back to land.
Be sun smart: Although the weather may be cooler, protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.
Be aware of tides: Keep an eye on the tide schedule and be mindful of changes in water depth as the tide comes in or goes out.
Know your limits: Don't push yourself beyond your swimming abilities. If you're not a confident swimmer, it's best to stay in shallow water or enjoy other beach activities.
Emergency preparedness: Familiarise yourself with basic first aid and CPR techniques in case of an emergency. Also, make sure to have a fully charged phone with you to call for help if needed.
Winter weather: Shorter daylight hours make it more challenging for both swimmers and rescuers to be seen and to navigate safely.
Cooler water: Swimming in water below 20 degrees Celsius should be treated with caution, however, on our Mid North Coast beaches, winter water only falls to this figure of 20 degrees during July and August which means that, water temperature-wise, swimming can occur all year round.
When travelling further southward along the NSW coastline, August surf temperature at Sydney drops to 17 degrees while Tathra on the Far South Coast drops below 14 degrees Celsius.
When cool water swimming is practised by experienced people who are in good health and undertake a regular, graded mode, it can bring health benefits, however, there is a risk to unfamiliar people, especially those with a heart condition, high blood pressure, or asthma, due to cold shock response or due to a progressive decrease in swimming efficiency or hypothermia.
