'Very special day': North Coast Trucking Social Club's Memorial Day parade

Over 25 trucks took to the streets of Kempsey for the first ever North Coast Trucking Social Club (NCTSC) Memorial Day parade on Saturday, April 27.
Approximately 25 to 30 trucks including RFS vehicles hit the road starting at South Street, Kempsey, through Belgrave Street, to Frederickton before finishing at the Truck Driver's Memorial at the Kempsey Caltex Service Centre.
NCTSC president Matt Jones said it was a good turn out for the club.
"It's the very first one with very little advertisement," he said.
"We were not expecting that much."
Participants had a chance to leave flowers at the Memorial Wall which commemorates the lives of past NCTSC members; including truck drivers who lost their lives on the job.
"It is a very special day to pay respect," Mr Jones said.
"A lot of the families... don't have places to go to have good memories."
Mr Jones shared that the memorial day was a chance for older members to see the names of those who recently passed and reminisce.
The NCTSC is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation which often raises funds for charity.
But the club also hosts events for individuals and families of those within the trucking industry to socialise as well.
"Our club is not just about giving back to the community," Mr Jones said.
"It's about looking after trucker's mental health.
"Having those mates around to talk to give them a chance to have someone to call and speak to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.