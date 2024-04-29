The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Very special day': North Coast Trucking Social Club's Memorial Day parade

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 30 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 25 trucks took to the streets of Kempsey for the first ever North Coast Trucking Social Club (NCTSC) Memorial Day parade on Saturday, April 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.