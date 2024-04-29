Macleay Valley Mustangs blitz Hawks in impressive first half performance

IT took Macleay Valley 25 minutes in the first half to take control of the Group Three Rugby League match against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
The Mustangs won 36-14 after leading 32-10 at the break.
The Hawkes led 4-0 after just three minutes when winger Dean Lewin scored after good work from centre Beau Lowry. That snapped the Mustangs into gear and with the impressive halves combination of Shane Davis-Caldwell and Robert Inglis taking charge, the Mustangs ran in three tries, two to winger Mekhi Kelly and the other to centre Chris Bull. When fullback Tirelle Dungay added a fourth the Mustangs led 20-4 and the game was as good as over.
However, hooker Tim Bull was given a 10 minute breather in the sin bin and to their credit, the Hawks fought back via a try to lock/centre Ashton Hilder. This was converted by five-eighth Ben Fisher, reducing the margin to 22-10.
Then Davis-Caldwell held up a pass for Chris Bull to score his second and right on halftime a sweeping move resulted in interchange forward Ethan Cooper diving over for another four pointer. Davis-Caldwell converted and the Mustangs trooped off with a match winning 32-10 advantage.
While they only scored one second half try, Macleay coach Beau Champion was happy with his side's performance
"I was a bit worried about the second half, because they (Forster) had the wind at their backs,'' Champion said.
"But we only conceded one try in the second half, so I was proud of that.''
Champion agreed the Mustangs have some Ferraris in the backline in Dungay, Inglis, Davis-Caldwell Bull and Kelly.
"They're building their combinations and once they do it will be exciting for the club,'' he said.
He said five-eighth Inglis has worked hard in the off-season.
"He's cemented that five-eighth spot and he's in for a massive year,'' Champion said.
The Hawks are coming off a horror year in 2023, but there were plenty of positives to come out of the game, coach Robbie Payne said.
"We were very sloppy in the first half,'' he admitted.
"We made errors and they capitalised on that and we didn't own our mistakes. But it was a much better effort in the second half.''
He said errors cost the side but added the Hawks had no trial form going into the game.
"We'll get better from that,'' he promised,
"We know where we're at, we need to get fitter but we also had a few blokes playing busted. We lost our five-eighth Harry Readron in the first half with a head knock, so we lost a bit of structure. "Beefy" (Bryam Stewart) had to play big minutes, not only at hooker but in the halves.''
Payne said young hooker Will Clifton in his first grade debut, was impressive,
"Clifo started to tear them up in the middle and if we had completed a few more sets we would have been right in the game,'' he said.
He agreed rebuilding the club is a long term plan.
"The Mustangs are a good side and they were an unknown for us,'' he said.
"There was no chatter about who they've got or where they were going to attack us. Their halves led them around well, but we can have something to work on.''
In front of a big and boisterous crowd, the game was played at a frantic pace and towards the end both sides had players suffering from cramp.
The Mustangs will be a real premiership contender this year. Inglis was a revelation at five-eighth with his passing game, either long or shot, putting supports into space. Winger Kelly scored two smart tries while Davis-Caldwell is a class act at halfback. The Macleay forwards are happy to get into the grind.
There's better days for the Hawks this year but as coach Payne said, it won't happen overnight. Second rower Tom Varty worked hard and was probably their best.
Forster faces another test next weekend against Port Sharks at Port Macquarie, with the Mustangs playing hosting Wingham on Sunday.
Macleay Valley 36 (M Kelly 2, C Bull 2, T Dungay, E Cooper, M Mongta tries, S Davis-Caldwell 4 goals) d Forster-Tuncurry 14 (D Lewis 2, A Hilder tries B Fisher goal)
Reserve grade: Forster-Tuncurry 22 d Macleay Valley 20
Under 18s: Macleay Valley 26 d Forster-Tuncurry 0
Women's league tag: Forster-Tuncurry 60 d Macleay Valley 0
Women's tackle: Macleay Valley 40 d Forster-Tuncurry 0.
