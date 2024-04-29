Macleay Valley Mustangs blitz Hawks in impressive first half performance

The Hawkes led 4-0 after just three minutes when winger Dean Lewin scored after good work from centre Beau Lowry. That snapped the Mustangs into gear and with the impressive halves combination of Shane Davis-Caldwell and Robert Inglis taking charge, the Mustangs ran in three tries, two to winger Mekhi Kelly and the other to centre Chris Bull. When fullback Tirelle Dungay added a fourth the Mustangs led 20-4 and the game was as good as over.