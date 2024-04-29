The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Macleay Valley Mustangs blitz Hawks in impressive first half performance

By Mick McDonald
April 29 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT took Macleay Valley 25 minutes in the first half to take control of the Group Three Rugby League match against Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.