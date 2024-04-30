Kempsey Cannonballs looking to bounce back after second-straight loss

The Kempsey Cannonballs are looking to bounce back following their second-straight loss in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division season
The game, played at Ian Walton Rugby Park in Crescent Head, marked the Kempsey Cannonballs Club's Sponsors and Old Boys Day.
The Kempsey Cannonballs put up a spirited fight against the Coffs Harbour Snappers, leading 11-10 at halftime, but ultimately fell to a 25-11 defeat.
Both teams put up a strong front in the game. However, the Snappers' experience and key players proved pivotal, leading to their eventual victory. The win marked the opening of Coffs Harbour's season campaign, who were previously two losses from two matches.
The Cannonballs will use this week to reset before their next game against Grafton Redmen at Grafton on May 4.
Following that, the Cannonballs will face the defending premiers, Port Macquarie Pirates, at Crescent Head on May 18."
Reserve grade: Coffs Harbour Snappers defeated Kempsey Cannonballs 17-12
Women's: Coffs Harbour Snappers defeated Kempsey Cannonballs 27-10
Under-18's: Kempsey Cannonballs defeated Coffs Harbour Snappers 17-12
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.