House on fire as improving Mid Coast go down by four goals

SPEEDY Olympic striker Jemma House made life difficult for Mid Coast Football in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash at Taree Zone Field.
Olympic won the match 4-0, with Mid Coast coach Mandi Langlar saying House was the difference.
"Jemma just out paced us,'' Langlar said.
Olympic thrashed Mid Coast in the first round and Langlar said this was a vastly improved effort from her young side.
"It took them half an hour to get their first goal,'' she said.
"And that was from a free kick just outside the box that was well taken, but our goal keeper Grace Davies was disappointed not to stop it.''
Langlar said House's speed and anticipation produced the next three goals.
"For the most part I thought we covered Jemma fairly well, but we need to give ourselves a bit more space to counter her speed. She is an outstanding striker and has scored a lot of goals in the premier league over the years.''
Langlar admitted that her side struggled in attack.
"We got up there a few times and had shots at goal, but we should have done better with one of two of them,'' she said.
"But at least we're creating chances...it was our final pass in the attacking third that let us down.''
Langlar said the side continues to improve.
"We're on a positive path and my very young players are doing extremely well. Olympic's a seasoned team with a strong forward line and I thought we handled things pretty well.''
Langlar said Davies in goal was exceptional while Jasmine Trafford was strong.
Lulu McGrath covered plenty of ground and was another to stand out.
"We frustrated Olympic at times and that's a good sign,'' she said.
"They were splaying shots because our defence was fairly good. We allowed four goals, so the defence wasn't great, but it has certainly improved.''
Langlar said Mid Coast has set themselves a challenge for the remainder of the season.
"We may not be as good as some of the sides, but we're going to make them earn every goal they get,'' she said.
"We did that against Olympic and I was pleased with that.''
Mid Coast will be at home to Adamstown next Sunday.
