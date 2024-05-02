The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Records set at Singleton Rodeo; Kundabung's Levi Ward named winner

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
May 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Complete Parts Singleton Rodeo attracted a record number of entries, 445 in total, and the crowd attendance was a sell-out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.