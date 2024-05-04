Kempsey Library celebrates a month of creative events

Last month, Kempsey Library became a vibrant hub of creativity and fun with several events that entertained both the young and the young at heart.
The festivities kicked off with the "Late Night at the Library" event during Youth Week, where local young people explored the digital realms using Virtual Reality headsets. This combination of great food and engaging activities made for a perfect gathering spot, fostering new friendships and memorable experiences.
To kick off the start of autumn, Piper the Story Dog and her companion Helen held special story time sessions. Eleven children and eight parents were treated to colourful tales about the natural world, followed by a creative activity where the kids crafted their own nature colour wheels using materials from the library gardens.
This session was a beautiful blend of storytelling and hands-on learning, highlighting the joys of nature and art. A big thank you to Piper, Helen and everyone who attended the event.
Adding a lasting splash of colour to the library, local mural artists Jack Hodges and Alejandra Ramirez, along with several talented youths, designed a fantastic mural. Inspired by the vivid colours found in a Ken Done book available at the library, the team chose a palette that features large blocks of bright colours as the mural's base.
Floating atop these colourful blocks are carefully painted representations of books, chosen by the participating young artists based on their favourite covers found throughout the library. The mural also incorporated elements from various video games.
This collaborative effort not only beautified the library but also provided a platform for young individuals to express themselves and engage with their community through art.
The Kempsey Library team are excited to continue offering such engaging events for the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.