Question of the week: how can we protect Koalas in the Kempsey Shire?

Koalas were once common in the Kempsey region, featuring in local Aboriginal law and legend. The place name Yarrahapinni comes from 'yarri', the Thunggutti/Dunghutti word for 'koala'.
In 2022, koalas were officially listed as an endangered species. Severe droughts that occurred prior to 2019, followed by the 2019/2020 bushfires, had a major impact on the already declining koala populations.
Until thorough scientific surveys on how many koalas are left are completed, how many remain is still unknown.
A large proportion of the Hastings-Macleay region has been mapped as an 'area of regional koala significance' under the NSW Government's Saving our Species program.
This area stretches from Crescent Head in the north to Dunbogan in the south, with the rich soils of the coastal floodplain support koala populations.
At least four genetically different koala populations live in the Hastings-Macleay region.
Genetic diversity is critical to the survival of koalas, as populations show different levels of resistance to disease.
Importantly, the NSW Government's Koala Strategy has identified Crescent Head as one of ten stronghold koala populations.
Stronghold populations are significant as some support very large populations of koalas, while others represent areas that are likely to be important refuge areas for climate change.
Habitat is key - Quality habitat is vital to koala conservation. The best thing we can do for koalas is provide them with large areas of consolidated, high-quality habitat away from threats. Koalas feed almost exclusively on eucalyptus leaves.
The two or three tree species they prefer vary throughout their range.
To support the creation and maintenance of koala habitat, Council will be holding a Koala Feed Tree Giveaway with free koala feed trees available to collect on 28 May 2024 from the Macleay Landcare office, located on Wharf Street, East Kempsey, between 12pm - 4:30pm.
Orders for trees can be placed here between 6 May and 24 May: ksc.pub/koala-tree2024
Report your local koala sightings - If you see a koala, let us know via the I Spy Koala app.
