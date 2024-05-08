The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Charges dropped in South Kempsey stabbing murder case

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated May 8 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The charges against a South Kempsey woman accused of being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of David Vale have been dropped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.