Council chambers break-in, bicycle thefts; Kempsey police wrap| May 3

After a short hiatus, the weekly police wrap is back with Mid North Coast police attending a number of incidents included a break-in at Kempsey Council Chambers and stolen bicycles.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss the incidents keeping officers busy in the week ending May 3.
Police are investigating a break-in at Kempsey Shire Council chambers that occurred between 5am and 5.30am on Saturday, April 27.
A number of electronic items were also stolen from the chambers which is located on Tozer Street, West Kempsey.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Kempsey police station or CrimeStoppers.
Officers have received reports of a person damaging a property at Keith Moses Crescent, West Kempsey between 2pm nad 2.45pm on Sunday, April 28.
A person threw a number of objects at a house breaking a window and resulting in over $1,000 worth of property damage.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
Police are investigating a theft from the Stuarts Point Holiday Park between 2am and 9am on Sunday, April 28.
A mechanical and a motorised bicycle were stolen from the park.
The motorised bicycle is estimated to be worth $1,000 while the mechanical bike is valued at $200.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.