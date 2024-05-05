Surf Life Saving end of patrol season wrap; Mid North Coast

The patrol season for Surf Life Saving clubs across New South Wales came to an end with flags coming down on Sunday, April 28.
South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club (SWRSLSC) provided an end of season wrap for Kempsey Shire and Port Macquarie - Hastings Local Government Areas (LGA).
Kempsey Shire Council LGA
Across the three clubs, there were over 500 preventative actions, which are important to prevent a major incident from occurring.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast Branch President, Rod McDonagh says while there was an increased number of beach-goers over the summer, Mid North Coast clubs did not see a rise in incidents.
Volunteers continue to care for their community during 'off-season'.
"Even though the flags are down for the winter months, our volunteers are still working hard behind the scenes with annual presentations, AGMs, ongoing training and development of members, and club equipment maintenance," Mr McDonagh said.
The Mid North Coast president says a standout from the season was the local clubs involvement in the Australian Championship Titles in April.
"It was great to see competitors from clubs within the Mid North Coast compete at the Aussie Championships held on the Sunshine Coast last month," Mr McDonahgh said.
"Our smaller country clubs punch well above their weight against some of the metropolitan clubs, coming away with multiple medals and top six finishes."
South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club is hosting the 2023/24 presentations and Awards of Excellence on June 2, 2024.
If you have thought about becoming a lifesaver or are thinking of rejoining, now is the time to get in contact with your local club. All club details can be found on the Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast website www.slsmnc.com.au
