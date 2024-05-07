Hats off to the mums at Akubra

With the lead up to Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, Akubra's workshop remains busy, with many hands crafting gifts for Macleay Valley mums.
"It takes six weeks to make an Akubra, with each hat passing through 60 pairs of hands during the 162-step process. Many of those hands belong to women, Mothers and Grandmothers,"Akubra Chief Exective Officer, Natalie Culina said.
Ms Culina says there's a feeling of excitement in the workshop in the lead up to a special day like Mother's Day.
"The team is very proud to work together towards the same outcome, handcrafting a product that has pride of place in so many Australian households.
"I'm proud that on Mother's Day so many amazing Australian women will receive an authentic gift that's been handcrafted by equally amazing women right here in Kempsey," she said.
"As a Mother myself, my most treasured gifts are those that endure and stand the test of time, that I can one day pass down to my daughters. To lead a company with a 148-year legacy of crafting a product that truly lasts is incredibly special.
Ms Culina says her go-to Akubra is the 'Traveller' because it withstands almost everything from suitcases to rain.
"The quality and flexibility of the design is a testament to our craftspeople and the materials we use," she said.
The relatively new addition, the 'Traveller' is now one of our most popular styles for women.
"At Akubra our designs transcend the ages of style, some of our most iconic hats are worn by many incredible Australian women, mothers and grandmothers," Ms Culina said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.