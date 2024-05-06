Enjoy an 'appy' holiday; Beachsafe app includes hazard ratings

Technology has changed the way we communicate and navigate.
Apps (applications) have produced great changes in how we contact each other - posting letters, Christmas cards and school reunions are becoming things of the past as we are now constantly connected by apps such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, LinkedIn and Messenger.
The manner in which we find our way when we travel has also been significantly changed - no longer do we refer to NRMA road maps, nor use Brisway, Sydway or Melway street directories but use dedicated satellite navigation devices (satnavs) or apps such as Sygic, Google Maps and Waze on our mobile phones.
Although the summer surf season has closed, travellers are still looking to navigate to the right beach.
Downloading the Beachsafe app, on either iOS or Android devices, enables access to the latest information about every Australian beach while on the go.
Brought to you by Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), the Beachsafe app includes the location, weather, surf conditions and hazards plus the local facilities for all Australian beaches.
Beachsafe also provides expert advice about rip currents, flags and signs, waves, marine creatures, surf skills and more.
Although SLSA recommends swimming between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches, the end of the 2023-24 surf season has seen the withdrawal of patrols.
But those planning to attend beaches can access this Beachsafe app that offers advice to enhance safety.
SLSA has developed a hazard rating system to indicate how safe or dangerous a beach might be. Beaches are rated on a one to 10 scale:
Along the 45 kilometres of coastline from South West Rocks in the north to Crescent Head in the south, only Horseshoe Bay (2/10) and Front Beach (3/10) both at South West Rocks, are rated as 'least hazardous'.
Rating as 'moderately hazardous' with a 6/10 value are Back Beach at South West Rocks, Hat Head, Killick and Crescent Head.
Most other beaches, especially those along the edge of the Hat Head National Park are rated 7/10 and, therefore, 'highly hazardous'.
