Rain delays Crescent Head's charity golf day for Kempsey's maternity ward

A charity golf day in support of the Kempsey District Hospital's Maternity Unit, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 5, to coincide with International Day of the Midwife, has been postponed.
The predicted heavy rain forced organisers, Crescent Head Country Club, to make the difficult decision to delay the day, with community safety and enjoyment a priority.
"We understand the disappointment this may cause, especially given the significance of the event," said Club Secretary Manager Colan Ryan.
"However, we wish to reassure all supporters that this postponement is only a temporary setback."
Mr Ryan says the event will proceed at a later date, once weather conditions permit.
"Ensuring that our efforts to raise funds for the Maternity Unit in support of local mums and bubs remain unwavering," he said.
Maternity Unit Manager Leece Lecciones thanked everyone who had generously given their time, resources, and enthusiasm towards the event so far, and said she was looking forward to blue skies and a new date.
Further updates regarding the rescheduled date and any necessary adjustments to the event will be shared as soon as they become available.
For inquiries or further information, please contact Crescent Head Country Club at sportsshop@chcclub.com.au
