Macleay Valley Mustangs learn 'tough lessons' in defeat to Wingham Tigers

The Macleay Valley Mustangs suffered a bruising 22-10 defeat against the Wingham Tigers in a challenging Group 3 Rugby League clash in Kempsey.
The Tigers set the tone early, opening the scoring with a try to halfback Harry Lewis. Despite efforts from the Mustangs, including tries from Isaiah Barker and Jason Russell, along with a conversion by Shane Davis Caldwell, the Tigers maintained control of the game.
A late try to Wingham's five-eighth Nash Atkins sealed the victory for the Tigers,
Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Beau Champion said it was a "disappointing" game.
"We got taught some tough lessons from the game," he said. "We have to give Wingham a lot of credit for the way that they played on the weekend, and their attitude and approach to the game.
"I honestly just think that our players weren't ready to play and Wingham were. It was just disappointing, especially to lose at home."
Champion said that early mistakes and a lack of discipline cost them.
"I think our effort in defence was not up to scratch," he said.
"The first 20 minutes was very poor and we got behind on the scoreboard. We did find a way to fight back, but unfortunately there were too many errors and ill-discipline that let us down in the end.
"I think it will be a good lesson moving forward."
Looking ahead to their next match against the Wauchope Blues, Champion said the team is focused on improvement, particularly in defence.
"We just want to focus on ourselves and work really hard on our effort areas in the game," he said. "Defence is going to be a priority.
"We just need to go there with the right attitude and show them the respect they deserve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.