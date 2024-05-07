The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Community to help council make decisions on Crescent Head's popular foreshore

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated May 8 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local knowledge should be used to inform decisions on local areas, which is why community members are being encouraged to join an advisory group focused on future plans for Crescent Head's popular foreshore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.