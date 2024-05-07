Community to help council make decisions on Crescent Head's popular foreshore

Local knowledge should be used to inform decisions on local areas, which is why community members are being encouraged to join an advisory group focused on future plans for Crescent Head's popular foreshore.
For the month of May, members of the public are able to apply for the Crescent Head Foreshore Community Advisory Group, working with Kempsey Shire Council to make decisions on changes to the popular site.
Crescent Head is a surfing reserve and its foreshore is increasingly popular with surfers, swimmers, spectators, and walkers.
The area is home to Kempsey- Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, Point Break cafe, a skate park, Killick Creek and beach, Little Nobby lookout, green space for local markets, public barbecue areas, caravan park and a 6-hole PGA rated golf course.
With its popularity, especially during holiday periods, traffic and parking has been a subject of discussion within council and the community.
In July 2021, council agreed that a report be brought back with more concept design options that explore balancing the need for carparks on the foreshore and the need for green space.
Council resolved that the designs be developed through a Community Advisory Group (CAG) including members of the Dunghutti community, ratepayers, surfing community, business owners, community groups and those in the tourism industry.
Council is now seeking members to join the Community Advisory Group through an expression of interest process. Applications opened May 7 and will close on May 28, 2024, giving the public three weeks to apply.
The role of the Advisory Group is to provide the community with a forum to discuss the future of the foreshore, developing options for use to represent a broader Kempsey Shire community.
If you are interested, please head to Your Say Macleay page to fill out the online Expression of Interest form.
The form is provided at the end of the Terms of Reference which can also be filled out and emailed to ksc@kempsey.nsw.gov.au, or printed and handed to the customer service counter at Kempsey Shire Council Chambers, or mail to: The General Manager, Kempsey Shire Council, PO Box 3078, West Kempsey, NSW 2440
Expressions of interest will close at the end of business on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Council says applications will be evaluated according to the eligibility and selection criteria and recommendations on membership will be put forward to council for consideration and adoption.
