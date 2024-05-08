Christopher Seam to plead guilty to possessing child abuse material

A South Kempsey man charged with multiple online child abuse offences has indicated he intends to enter guilty pleas.
Christopher Seam, 27, appeared in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Juliana Crofts on Wednesday, May 1 2024.
Seam was arrested on May 4, 2023. The charges came after a search of his home, a result of a joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team, allegedly found child abuse material on an electronic device.
Seam had been facing 42 charges however a number have since been withdrawn.
Seam's defence lawyer indicated his client intends to plead guilty to 11 charges which include:
Seam's bail is to continue.
His conditions include that he must:
Magistrate Crofts moved to have the matter appear in Port Macquarie District Court for sentencing on July 22 however Seam's lawyer told the court he would potentially seek to move the sentencing to an earlier date.
