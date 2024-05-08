Christopher Seam to plead guilty to possessing child abuse material

report to Kempsey Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

live at a specified Macleay Valley address



not approach, loiter or access within 100 metres of any school, pre-school, childcare facility or play grounds

not contact anyone under 16 years or under via any means

not access the internet via any means or through a third party except for the purpose of obtaining employment, banking, and email correspondence with his legal representatives

not seek employment with any institution or organisation involved in the care of children