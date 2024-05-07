Macleay Valley Rangers defeat Kempsey Saints in Kay Clarke Shield match

During the Kay Clarke Shield, it seemed fitting that Jordan Clarke, the grandson of Kay Clarke, scored a goal to help his side win the match against local arch-rivals Kempsey Saints.
His goal was one of six for the Macleay Valley Rangers, leading to a 6-4 victory over the Kempsey Saints and helping the team claim the shield in Kempsey on May 4.
Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said that the wet weather influenced the high-scoring game, making it challenging for both teams to play their usual style of football.
"The pitch wasn't allowing us to play our style of football, so it was pretty end-to-end," he said.
Joe Kable was named man of the match for the Rangers, while Evan Clarke was the man of the match for the Saints.
"Joe's work rate was great," Coleman said. "He's a class player, and he worked really hard all game."
Reflecting on the season so far, Coleman acknowledged the challenges faced by the team.
"It's been a rough start because we haven't been able to play with the bye last week and the wet weather," he said. "That was really our first hit-out in a few weeks.
"It was good to notch up the win and build on our season. I think we can only get better from here."
Looking ahead to their next match against Port United, Coleman said they are preparing for their opponents' fast and aggressive style of play.
"We will try to counter that," he said. "We know what it takes to win a game against them, so hopefully, we execute well on Saturday."
Meanwhile, the Kempsey Saints play Camden Haven in Camden Haven on Saturday, May 11.
