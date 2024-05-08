The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: Ben Hill's impressive catch caught off Mid North Coast

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The past week brought a soaking that drenched the Mid North Coast, but for us anglers, a sprinkle or two is part of the deal, and good for the waterways in the long run, some extended sunshine would be a welcome catch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.