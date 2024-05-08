SES Macleay Valley unit urges road caution after two accidents in one day

Two motor vehicle accidents in a single day have prompted the Macleay Valley SES unit to issue a warning to the community regarding road safety.
On Tuesday, May 7, the unit was called to Armidale Road, near Willawarrin, where emergency services assisted a 45-year-old woman involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Later that day, at 11:02 am, the unit was called to another accident on Macleay Valley Way near Bellimbopinni, involving two vehicles.
The occupants of the cars were reportedly trapped for a period of time before being freed.
This week, 5-12 May, marks National Road Safety Week, an annual initiative by the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group, in partnership with road safety organisations and government agencies.
The week aims to raise awareness about road trauma and ways to prevent it.
SES Macleay Valley unit commander Bill Sanders said it was important for people to adhere to road safety messages, particularly during adverse weather conditions.
He urged drivers to exercise caution, slow down, use headlights, and be vigilant, especially on smaller country roads where they have recently seen an increase in accidents.
"We don't want to see people being injured or worse in that way," he said.
"It has lasting implications for them, their families, and the first responders who have to attend the crash scenes.
"We encourage people to take extra care when driving in these conditions, particularly as we're experiencing a prolonged weather event with rain."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.