Flood Risk Education Workshops coming to Kempsey Shire in May

Join Kempsey Shire Council and NSW State Emergency Service (SES), for a series of essential flood education workshops this May.
These workshops aim to raise awareness about local flood risks, flood warning systems, and preparedness strategies in anticipation of potential La Nia weather conditions, which could bring above-average rainfall and increased flood risks.
Featuring Jack Frost, a retired airline captain and seasoned SES Unit Commander, the sessions will highlight the importance of community preparedness.
Jack Frost will share his invaluable experiences with community action teams during the 2022 floods in the Northern Rivers, focusing on how these teams are crucial in managing flood responses and recovery efforts.
He will also discuss the critical role of community preparation in enhancing response and recovery efforts during such crises, as well as their vital role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from floods and storms.
The workshops will also revisit significant flooding events from March 2021 and July 2022, providing a comprehensive overview of the flood risks faced by the Mid-North Coast.
Their activities include managing community sandbagging stations, disseminating vital information through community networks, conducting severe weather damage assessments, and providing support to residents after major weather events.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and enhance your ability to prepare for and respond to flood conditions.
Workshop Venues and Times:
The initiative is proudly funded under the joint Australian Government - NSW Government National Partnership on Disaster Risk Reduction Program.
